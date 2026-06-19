Himachal ex-CM Shanta Kumar seeks ban on live-in relationships

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shanta Kumar has welcomed a recent observation by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case pertaining to a live-in relationship, and has urged the Centre and the state government to consider a legal ban on such arrangements.

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Referring to the case, Kumar said a young couple in a live-in relationship had approached the court seeking protection, alleging pressure from their families to return home. He said the court declined to grant protection and observed that the rights of families also deserved consideration, as such situations could expose them to social stigma and emotional distress.

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Kumar claimed the court had underlined the importance of family institutions. Expressing concern over what he termed the growing influence of “Western culture”, the former CM said live-in relationships were undermining traditional values.