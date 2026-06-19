DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal ex-CM Shanta Kumar seeks ban on live-in relationships

Himachal ex-CM Shanta Kumar seeks ban on live-in relationships

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 09:21 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shanta Kumar. File
Advertisement

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shanta Kumar has welcomed a recent observation by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case pertaining to a live-in relationship, and has urged the Centre and the state government to consider a legal ban on such arrangements.

Advertisement

Referring to the case, Kumar said a young couple in a live-in relationship had approached the court seeking protection, alleging pressure from their families to return home. He said the court declined to grant protection and observed that the rights of families also deserved consideration, as such situations could expose them to social stigma and emotional distress.

Advertisement

Kumar claimed the court had underlined the importance of family institutions. Expressing concern over what he termed the growing influence of “Western culture”, the former CM said live-in relationships were undermining traditional values.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts