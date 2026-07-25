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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal eyes foreign language courses to boost overseas jobs

Himachal eyes foreign language courses to boost overseas jobs

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed the Himachal Pradesh Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to explore the possibility of introducing foreign language courses to help skilled youth secure better employment opportunities abroad.

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Chairing a high-level meeting here, Sukhu said the state government was extending handholding support to skilled youth seeking overseas jobs through the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC). He said HPSEDC had also secured a Recruiting Agency licence, enabling the state to facilitate overseas placements in an organised manner.

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The Chief Minister said the government was developing a digital platform to ensure the safety and security of Himachali youth employed abroad. It was also exploring additional overseas employment opportunities that would offer better salary packages while ensuring zero exploitation of candidates working in foreign countries.

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Sukhu directed the Labour and Employment Department to upload details of all its flagship programmes on the Chief Minister’s Dashboard for effective monitoring. He also reviewed the progress of schemes being implemented by the Tribal Development Department and instructed officials to upload the status of all Forest Rights Act (FRA) cases on the CM Dashboard.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

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