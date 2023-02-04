Himachal facing serious financial crisis, but development activities won’t be allowed to suffer: CM Sukhu

PTI

Hamirpur/Una, February 4

Development activities in Himachal Pradesh will not be allowed to suffer even though the state is facing a serious financial crisis, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while addressing a rally in Hamirpur town on Saturday.

He said the previous BJP government’s mismanagement was responsible for the crisis and the time has come to address it.

Sukhu said the construction of a bus stand in Hamirpur which had been pending for a long time would be started and funds for this would be allocated in this year’s annual budget.

Praising local Independent MLA Ashish Sharma, he said the Hamirpur Medical College will be made the best in the state and people will get all facilities there in the coming days. He also announced the opening of a nursing college in Hamirpur for the benefit of local people.

Sukhu said efforts would be made to boost tourism potential of the district and water-based tourism activities would be promoted in the Nadaun areas.

Nadaun is the assembly constituency of CM Sukhu.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who visited Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Kotla Kalan in Una district on Saturday, said the state government is committed to the development and improvement of all temples of the state and provide the best facilities to the devotees visiting them.

He said that works have been started to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the devotees at Chinnamastika Dham Mata Shri Chintpurni Ji, a major religious site.

The deputy chief minister said an action plan would be prepared to provide bus services to temples in the state for the convenience of devotees. Bus services would also be started to various religious places such as Haridwar and Vrindavan, he said.

