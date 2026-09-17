Himachal: Faculty crunch costs Paprola Ayurvedic college 13 seats

The commission has slashed 10 seats in the undergraduate (UG) programme and three in the postgraduate (PG) programme, bringing the sanctioned strength down to 65 UG and 53 PG seats from the earlier 75 and 56, respectively.

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The reduction has primarily been attributed to the shortage of regular teaching faculty at the premier government Ayurvedic institution. According to information available with the college, nearly 60 regular posts of professors, readers and assistant professors are required to meet the prescribed norms, but a substantial number remain vacant.

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In an attempt to bridge the gap, the authorities have deployed Ayurvedic Medical Officers (AMOs) from field postings to teach students in various departments. However, the arrangement has not been sufficient to meet the requirements for regular academic and clinical teaching.

At present, three AMOs are deployed in Shalya, two in Shalakya, one in Prasuti, three in Kaya Chikitsa and one in Dravyaguna. Rasashastra and Agada Tantra have two AMOs each, while Rachna Sharir, Panchkarma and Kriya have one each. Two AMOs are deployed in Maulik Siddhant and one in Roga Nidan.

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The dependence on field medical officers underscores the extent of the faculty shortage and has raised concerns over continuity in teaching, particularly at the postgraduate level, where specialised academic and clinical training requires adequate regular faculty.

The latest reduction is significant for an institution that attracts students from Himachal Pradesh as well as other parts of the country. Besides shrinking opportunities for admission, the shortage puts an additional workload on the existing faculty and clinical departments.

The NCISM decision has also highlighted the risk of further restrictions if the vacant teaching posts are not filled in accordance with prescribed norms. Faculty and students have been seeking urgent recruitment to restore the sanctioned intake and ensure that academic and clinical standards at the institution are maintained.