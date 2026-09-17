DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Faculty crunch costs Paprola Ayurvedic college 13 seats

Himachal: Faculty crunch costs Paprola Ayurvedic college 13 seats

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajiv Gandhi Government Postgraduate Ayurvedic College, Paprola. File
Advertisement
Faculty shortage has begun to cost the Rajiv Gandhi Government Postgraduate Ayurvedic College, Paprola, academically, with the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) reducing its sanctioned intake by 13 seats from the current academic session.

The commission has slashed 10 seats in the undergraduate (UG) programme and three in the postgraduate (PG) programme, bringing the sanctioned strength down to 65 UG and 53 PG seats from the earlier 75 and 56, respectively.

Advertisement

The reduction has primarily been attributed to the shortage of regular teaching faculty at the premier government Ayurvedic institution. According to information available with the college, nearly 60 regular posts of professors, readers and assistant professors are required to meet the prescribed norms, but a substantial number remain vacant.

Advertisement

In an attempt to bridge the gap, the authorities have deployed Ayurvedic Medical Officers (AMOs) from field postings to teach students in various departments. However, the arrangement has not been sufficient to meet the requirements for regular academic and clinical teaching.

At present, three AMOs are deployed in Shalya, two in Shalakya, one in Prasuti, three in Kaya Chikitsa and one in Dravyaguna. Rasashastra and Agada Tantra have two AMOs each, while Rachna Sharir, Panchkarma and Kriya have one each. Two AMOs are deployed in Maulik Siddhant and one in Roga Nidan.

Advertisement

The dependence on field medical officers underscores the extent of the faculty shortage and has raised concerns over continuity in teaching, particularly at the postgraduate level, where specialised academic and clinical training requires adequate regular faculty.

The latest reduction is significant for an institution that attracts students from Himachal Pradesh as well as other parts of the country. Besides shrinking opportunities for admission, the shortage puts an additional workload on the existing faculty and clinical departments.

The NCISM decision has also highlighted the risk of further restrictions if the vacant teaching posts are not filled in accordance with prescribed norms. Faculty and students have been seeking urgent recruitment to restore the sanctioned intake and ensure that academic and clinical standards at the institution are maintained.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts