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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Farm university pensioners continue dharna over non-payment of dues

Himachal: Farm university pensioners continue dharna over non-payment of dues

Two former Vice-Chancellors join agitation

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Ravinder Sood
Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 09:53 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Pensioners hold a protest on the campus of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, on Wednesday.
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Pensioners of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, continued their protest on the university campus for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, protesting against the non-payment of pensions and other long-pending retirement benefits.

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A large number of retired employees, including two former Vice-Chancellors of the university, participated in the protest, staging a dharna outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor. The pensioners raised slogans and demanded the immediate clearance of their pending pensionary and retirement dues.

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The protesting pensioners said they had been waiting for the release of their benefits for a long time, and that the continued delay had caused considerable financial hardship, particularly to elderly retirees who depended entirely on their pension for their day-to-day needs.

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They alleged that, despite repeated representations to the university authorities, no concrete action had been taken to resolve their grievances.

The protesters maintained that pension and other retirement benefits were their legitimate entitlements and should not be delayed on administrative or financial grounds.

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The participation of former Vice-Chancellors and senior retired officials lent significance to the agitation. The pensioners said they would intensify the protest if their demands were not addressed promptly.

The protesters warned the university authorities that they could resort to direct action if their pending pensionary benefits were not released. They appealed to the university administration and the state government to intervene and ensure an early settlement of the issue.

The pensioners said they hoped that the authorities would take the matter seriously, and initiate immediate steps to release outstanding payments and resolve all other pending retirement-related issues.

Hirday Pal Singh, a spokesperson for the protesting pensioners, said the dharna was likely to continue until the authorities gave a concrete assurance regarding the settlement of the pensioners’ demands. He said the Registrar had called the employees for dialogue on Wednesday evening. However, the university needed immediate financial allocations from the government, which was not in the hands of the Registrar.

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