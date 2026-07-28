Himachal farmer dies after consuming pesticide-laced apples

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His health began deteriorating by evening and was initially taken to a Banjar hospital on July 17. Ram Lal was subsequently referred to Regional Hospital, Kullu, and later to Nerchowk Medical College, where he died on the evening of July 23.

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His wife Hira Devi told the police that no foul play was suspected in his death and the body bore no injury marks. The police have preserved the viscera and are awaiting the post-mortem and laboratory reports to determine the exact cause of the death.

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SP Madan Lal Kaushal said further legal action will be taken based on the autopsy and viscera reports. He emphasised the need for awareness regarding the handling of chemicals in agricultural areas.