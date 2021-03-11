Himachal farmers to impart training in natural farming, says Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, june 2

Farmers, who have become adept in natural farming, will be sent as master trainers across the country. This was disclosed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the ‘Prakritik Kheti Utkrisht Kisan Sammelan’ organised by the Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y) here today.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that natural farming will be promoted in the country.

For this, HP farmers will be prepared as resource persons for training farmers in other states,” said Acharya Devvrat.

Devvrat asked PK3Y officials to devise a course for the master trainers so that they know each and every detail of the technique, the preparation of farm inputs and can answer the questions raised by others in the field effectively.

He appreciated the Chief Minister, the Agriculture minister and other officers associated with natural farming, particularly state Project Director and Secretary, Agriculture, Rakesh Kanwar and PK3Y Executive Director Prof Rajeshwar Chandel, who is now the Vice-Chancellor of the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, for showing commitment to make natural farming a success.

“I had started the campaign for natural farming and motivated farmers when I was the Governor here. When I left the state to take over as the Governor of Gujarat, 50,000 farmers were in natural farming. After that, more than 1.20 lakh farmers have taken up this technique,” he said.

Devvrat said chemical farming was responsible for climate change to the extent of 24 per cent.

He said the natural farming technique could save land, cows, environment and water and it would increase the income of farmers.

He called for a tie-up between the State Marketing Board and the PK3Y to provide better market platform for the natural produce in Himachal Pradesh.

Agriculture Minister Virender Kanwar said the hill state had marginal and small landholders and the farmers here use more chemicals to increase productivity. This had badly affected the soil quality and its ill-effect is visible on the human health also.