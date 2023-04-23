Himachal fined Rs 15K for not filing reply

Our Correspondent

shimla, April 22

Taking a serious note on the issue of non-filing of reply by Industries Department officials, the HP High Court has imposed Rs 15,000 cost.

Passing this order, Justice Sandeep Sharma said, “On March 2, 2021, the division bench of this court had directed the respondents to complete the pleadings within 16 weeks. But none of the respondents has filed reply to date.”

The counsel for the state government sought some more time to file reply. On this, the court observed, “However, having taken note of the callous and indifferent attitude of the official respondents towards the order passed by this court, there appears to be no reason to grant any further time to file reply. But on the request of Advocate General, one last opportunity to file reply on or before the next date of hearing is granted to the officials, subject to costs of Rs 15,000, to be deposited before the next date of hearing onMay 16.

“Failing which, the reply shall not be read in evidence and no further opportunity, for the purpose would be granted. In the event of failure on the part of officials, including Principal Secretary (Industry) to file reply, they will personally remain present in the court on the next date of hearing,” the court further clarified.