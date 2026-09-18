Himachal: First snow chills Kullu, Lahaul

The weather took a sharp turn across Kullu-Manali and Lahaul-Spiti today as the season’s first significant snowfall blanketed the high-altitude Rohtang, Baralacha and Shinkula passes, bringing a sudden chill to the region and raising hopes of an early start to the winter tourism season.

Rohtang Pass received around four inches of snow from this morning, while fresh snowfall was also reported at Baralacha and Shinkula passes. The higher reaches around Manali turned white, creating a distinctly wintry landscape in the middle of September.

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While snowfall is not unusual on the higher peaks at this time of the year, the fresh spell is the first substantial snowfall of the season at the three major mountain passes. Traffic was moving normally on the passes, though officials cautioned that prolonged snowfall and strong icy winds could make travel difficult, particularly on exposed stretches of the Manali-Leh Highway.

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Rain continued across Mandi, Kullu-Manali and large parts of the Lahaul valley till the afternoon, causing a noticeable dip in temperatures. While the higher reaches experienced cold conditions, the weather in the middle and lower areas remained relatively pleasant.

The early snowfall has brought cheer to tourism stakeholders in Kullu-Manali and Lahaul-Spiti, who expect the dramatic change in weather to draw more visitors. Tourism operators Buddhi Prakash, Gajender Thakur and Hem Raj Sharma said the snowfall had generated optimism among businesses dependent on tourism. They said tourist activity had only recently started picking up, particularly on weekends, and the early onset of snow could give the winter season an additional push.

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They also pointed out that roads had remained in relatively good condition during the monsoon, which could help tourist activity during the upcoming Dasehra season.

However, the weather has posed difficulties for farmers and horticulturists. Apple harvesting in the valley is in its final phase, while grass-cutting is still under way. Continued rain has disrupted agricultural and horticultural work in several areas.

Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana urged tourists and motorists to exercise caution and assess weather conditions before crossing the Baralacha and Shinkula passes.

Authorities advised travellers to remain alert as snowfall and icy winds could lead to slippery roads and reduced visibility. Further developments will depend on the duration and intensity of the current weather spell.