DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: First snow chills Kullu, Lahaul

Himachal: First snow chills Kullu, Lahaul

article_Author
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:24 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Season’s first snowfall in higher reaches of Kullu-Manali and Lahaul and Spiti.
Advertisement

The weather took a sharp turn across Kullu-Manali and Lahaul-Spiti today as the season’s first significant snowfall blanketed the high-altitude Rohtang, Baralacha and Shinkula passes, bringing a sudden chill to the region and raising hopes of an early start to the winter tourism season.

Rohtang Pass received around four inches of snow from this morning, while fresh snowfall was also reported at Baralacha and Shinkula passes. The higher reaches around Manali turned white, creating a distinctly wintry landscape in the middle of September.

Advertisement

While snowfall is not unusual on the higher peaks at this time of the year, the fresh spell is the first substantial snowfall of the season at the three major mountain passes. Traffic was moving normally on the passes, though officials cautioned that prolonged snowfall and strong icy winds could make travel difficult, particularly on exposed stretches of the Manali-Leh Highway.

Advertisement

Rain continued across Mandi, Kullu-Manali and large parts of the Lahaul valley till the afternoon, causing a noticeable dip in temperatures. While the higher reaches experienced cold conditions, the weather in the middle and lower areas remained relatively pleasant.

The early snowfall has brought cheer to tourism stakeholders in Kullu-Manali and Lahaul-Spiti, who expect the dramatic change in weather to draw more visitors. Tourism operators Buddhi Prakash, Gajender Thakur and Hem Raj Sharma said the snowfall had generated optimism among businesses dependent on tourism. They said tourist activity had only recently started picking up, particularly on weekends, and the early onset of snow could give the winter season an additional push.

Advertisement

They also pointed out that roads had remained in relatively good condition during the monsoon, which could help tourist activity during the upcoming Dasehra season.

However, the weather has posed difficulties for farmers and horticulturists. Apple harvesting in the valley is in its final phase, while grass-cutting is still under way. Continued rain has disrupted agricultural and horticultural work in several areas.

Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana urged tourists and motorists to exercise caution and assess weather conditions before crossing the Baralacha and Shinkula passes.

Authorities advised travellers to remain alert as snowfall and icy winds could lead to slippery roads and reduced visibility. Further developments will depend on the duration and intensity of the current weather spell.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts