Himachal: Five from Punjab held with 46.39 gm 'chitta' in Bilaspur

Five Punjab residents were arrested with 46.39 gm heroin (‘chitta’) near Swarghat in Bilaspur district on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Saudagar Singh (37), Arunjeet Singh (22), Amreek Singh (22), Nitin Sharma (21) and Harpreet Singh (21), all residents of Amritsar.

Advertisement

According to the police, the arrests were made when a Special Detection Team of the district police was checking vehicles on the Kiratpur-Ner Chowk four-lane highway near Gara village in Swarghat.

Advertisement

During the operation, the police stopped the vehicle carrying the five men. A search revealed the contraband concealed inside the vehicle.

The police arrested the accused and seized the heroin.

Advertisement

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dhiman said a case had been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and an investigation was underway.

He added that the police would also investigate the possible involvement of other individuals in the network.