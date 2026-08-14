Himachal: Flashflood leaves trail of damage in Lahaul-Spiti

A flashflood in Munchi and Chapour nullahs of Lahaul-Spiti on August 11 has caused extensive damage to roads, irrigation channels, drinking water infrastructure, agricultural land and other public and private assets, prompting the district administration to begin a detailed assessment and restoration exercise.

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Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana directed the administration to assess the losses and initiate immediate measures to restore road connectivity and irrigation facilities in the affected areas. Following her directions, teams of the district administration and Revenue Department inspected the affected sites and prepared a preliminary assessment of the damage.

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The flashflood in Chapour nullah damaged a water channel leading towards Chapour. In Munchi nullah, floodwaters severely damaged the road connecting Tinno with Munchi, with nearly 700 metres of the road reportedly affected. The damage has disrupted transportation and connectivity to the area.

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Several assets created under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project were also damaged. These include a water storage tank and solar irrigation pipes. Two retaining structures, four girders and around 20 to 25 wooden planks of a small bridge over Munchi nullah were washed away in the flashflood.

The overflowing nullah also damaged irrigation channels and affected the drinking water supply scheme constructed for the village. Several privately owned irrigation channels leading towards Munchi suffered damage over a stretch of around 70 metres. The affected channels belong to Tanjin Namgyal, Karma and Sonam Dorje.

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Agriculture has also suffered losses. In Khasra No. 306, owned by Rigzin Palvar, a broccoli crop was damaged after flood debris entered the field. Around 12 biswas of agricultural land was affected, with nearly 1.5 feet of debris deposited over the field. Similarly, around three biswas of agricultural land in Khasra No. 304, owned by Wangyal and Karma, was filled with flood debris. Around 50 irrigation pipes, each measuring 63 metres, were also damaged.

District Agriculture Officer Lahaul and Spiti Dr Chaudhary Ram said preliminary losses to the agriculture sector had been assessed at around Rs 20 lakh.

A team led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Keylong Kunika Aikers and Tehsildar Keylong Vikas Kumar inspected the affected areas yesterday. Revenue officials, including the Girdawar-Kanungo, officials of various departments and residents of Tinno participated in the inspection. The team assessed damage to roads, irrigation channels, drinking water infrastructure, agricultural land and other essential facilities.

District Congress Committee president Dorje Angroop Larje also visited the affected sites along with officials and urged the administration to undertake restoration work at the earliest.

The administration said concerned departments had been directed to initiate repair and restoration measures. Efforts are underway to restore drinking water supply, irrigation facilities and road connectivity at the earliest. A detailed damage assessment is being prepared to facilitate further relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction work.