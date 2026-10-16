Himachal: For Congress, its ‘Mission repeat’ enters crucial phase

In view of the forthcoming Assembly elections in 2027, the Himachal Congress has moved from political rhetoric to organisational homework. The party’s new strategy is expected to take its message beyond Shimla and the district headquarters to all 68 Assembly constituencies. The objective is not only to hold meetings but also to rebuild a network capable of carrying information about the government’s achievements, listening to local grievances and preparing the organisation for the electoral test ahead.

AICC in-charge of Himachal Rajani Patil has said that the “Mission Repeat” will require the party organisation and the government to move in one direction. At recent meetings, she heard the chiefs of the district units and sought reports on organisational activity from other office-bearers. District leaders were also told to remain active in their areas while inactive office-bearers could make way for workers willing to devote time to the organisation.

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Challenges: Coordination will be crucial

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This is where coordination between the party and the government becomes critical. The change in the state party leadership under Vinay Kumar has created an opportunity to establish a more systematic relationship between the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and the government, which was lacking in the past.

Rajani Patil, therefore, has sent a pointed message on discipline. She has acknowledged that differences in a large political organisation are natural, but they cannot be allowed to weaken collective functioning. A zero-tolerance approach to indiscipline, if applied consistently, can help prevent organisational disputes from becoming an electoral liability. Rajani Patil’s emphasis on settling grievances within the organisation is therefore important.

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Delivery will decide credibility

The second pillar of the “Mission Repeat” will be delivery. The government will have to accelerate the implementation of promises that remain incomplete or their benefits have not reached the intended beneficiaries. With the Assembly elections due next year, the distinction between an announcement and a visible achievement will become increasingly important.

Therefore, the coming year is important. Employment, public services, development projects, disaster management and welfare commitments will shape the political narrative. The party organisation can communicate achievements, but it cannot manufacture them. Where delivery is delayed, grassroots-level workers will face uncomfortable questions.

This is also why the party’s proposed constituency-level outreach matters. Every Assembly segment has its own political equation, local grievances, influential groups, youth concerns and organisational weaknesses. A state-wide campaign cannot substitute for sustained engagement at the constituency level.

Cabinet expansion

The proposed Cabinet expansion is another issue with political implications. Rajani Patil has said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has not yet submitted a formal proposal for Cabinet expansion to the party high command. Contrary to this, Sukhu had announced in a public rally that MLA Sunder Singh would be inducted into the Cabinet. The MLA had recently presided over an Independence Day function in Lahaul-Spiti.

With only about a year left for the elections, the government needs a ministry that projects collective responsibility rather than having ‘silent’ internal uncertainty and dissensions. Any Cabinet expansion or reshuffle will consequently be watched not merely as an administrative exercise but also as part of the Congress’s preparations for the 2027 elections.

BJP waiting in the wings

The BJP will seek to make every Congress’s organisational weakness and unfulfilled commitment into an electoral narrative. The primary task of the government is to fulfil the left-out poll guarantees, otherwise, people’s annoyance may prove dangerous.

Ultimately, the “Mission Repeat” will depend on three links working together: The government must deliver, the organisation must communicate and the leadership must maintain unity. If one link breaks, the campaign will become vulnerable.

Early preparations give the Congress time to correct weaknesses. The coming months will determine whether the new strategy becomes another organisational exercise on paper or develops into a sustained grassroots-level campaign. Its real test will be whether its organisation is present, responsive and coordinated in all 68 constituencies when the voters are finally asked to make their choice.

The writer is a senior political analyst based in Shimla