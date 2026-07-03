Himachal forest corporation employees to receive 3% hike in Dearness Allowance

The Himachal Pradesh Government has approved a three per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees of the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation Ltd (HPSFCL) with effect from April 1, 2025.

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The decision was approved during the 216th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the HPSFCL in Shimla on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Himachal CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. During the meeting, the board also approved the payment of bonuses to 175 employees drawing a monthly salary of up to Rs. 21,000.

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Moreover, the board approved the regularisation of services of daily wage workers who have completed 240 days of service in each of the last four years, in accordance with the notification issued by the Government of Himachal Pradesh on April 1, 2026. It also approved the regularisation of eligible contractual employees as per the state government's policy.

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The board further approved the revision of minimum wages for different categories of workers from Rs 425 to Rs 450 per day with effect from April, 1 2026, in line with the notification. Reviewing the corporation’s functioning, the CM expressed satisfaction over the substantial increase in revenue following the modernisation of the Resin and Turpentine (R&T) factory at Bilaspur. Encouraged by the positive results, the board decided to undertake the modernisation of the turpentine factory at Nahan as well to further improve productivity and revenue generation.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Chairperson of HPSFDCL Kehar Singh Khachi, Chief Secretary KK Pant, PCCF (HoFF)-cum-Managing Director Sanjay Sood, non-official Directors of the Board and senior officials of the corporation.