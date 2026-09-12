Himachal forest officer, accomplice held taking Rs 22,000 bribe

In a major crackdown on corruption, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Baddi, arrested a Block Forest Officer and his accomplice red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 22,000 from a contractor in exchange for granting an extension to axe khair trees.

According to Inspector General, VACB, Shimla, Bimal Gupta, Block Forest Officer, Patta Mehlog, Satish Kumar had demanded the bribe from the contractor after he failed to axe the trees within the stipulated period and sought an extension.

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The contractor subsequently approached the VACB and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, a team from the Baddi unit laid a trap and caught Satish Kumar and his accomplice, Naresh Kumar, while allegedly accepting the bribe at the officer’s office at Patta Mehlog.

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A case under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the duo and further investigation is underway.