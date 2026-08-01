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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Former Vice-Chancellor of agricultural university hails state’s progress in organic, natural farming

Himachal: Former Vice-Chancellor of agricultural university hails state’s progress in organic, natural farming

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 01:59 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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The Horticulture Department has won top prize at the International Agriculture, Horticulture and Organic Expo in New Delhi.
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The State Horticulture Department has brought laurels to the state by bagging the first prize at the International Agriculture, Horticulture and Organic Expo-2026 held from July 25 to 27 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

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The prestigious award was received by Dr Satish Sharma, Director of Horticulture, Himachal Pradesh. The state’s impressive display of modern horticultural practices, crop diversification, high-value crops and premium-quality produce earned wide appreciation. Dragon fruit, avocado, blueberry, kiwi, cherry, pomegranate, strawberry, lilium and the GI-tagged Kinnauri apple emerged as major attractions at the exhibition.

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Former Vice-Chancellor of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, Prof Ashok Sarial, described the achievement as the outcome of sustained efforts of Himachal’s farmers, orchardists, scientists and the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments.

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He said the state’s success reflects years of research on improved crop varieties, climate-resilient technologies, crop protection, conservation of natural resources and promotion of high-value horticulture, complemented by an effective agricultural extension system that has successfully transferred scientific innovations to farmers’ fields.

Prof Sarial noted that Himachal Pradesh has made remarkable progress in organic and natural farming. The emphasis on safe food production, judicious use of agrochemicals and sustainable farming practices has enabled the state’s fruits and vegetables to establish a strong reputation in domestic as well as international markets, resulting in higher farm incomes and a stronger rural economy.

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He, however, emphasised that sustaining this leadership would require strengthening the state’s agricultural universities and research institutions. He pointed out that inadequate financial resources, a large number of vacant scientific and non-teaching positions and the prolonged absence of regular leadership in key institutions could adversely affect future research and innovation.

He urged the government to provide adequate funding, modern research infrastructure, sufficient human resources and stable institutional leadership to ensure continued technological advancement and effective transfer of innovations to farmers.

Prof Sarial congratulated the Department of Horticulture, the Agriculture Department, the scientific community, officials, farmers and orchardists for bringing international recognition to Himachal Pradesh and expressed confidence that the state would continue to emerge as a national leader in sustainable agriculture and horticulture.

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