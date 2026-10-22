Himachal: Four limbs missing, but disability put at 80%

Born without arms and legs and dependent on others for basic daily needs, Somdutt of Khanlog village in the remote Kodga panchayat of Shillai Assembly constituency in Sirmaur district was assessed as only 80 per cent disabled by a medical board, raising questions over whether his disability classification adequately reflects his condition.

Unable to eat independently or move on his own, Somdutt depends on others for day-to-day care. Yet, his assessment places him outside the 100 per cent disability category, which is eligible for a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 under the state government’s revised provisions.

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A source in the Welfare Department confirmed that Somdutt falls in the 80 per cent disability category. Consequently, he continues to receive Rs 1,700 per month instead of the enhanced pension. The difference of Rs 1,300 a month is significant for a family battling poverty, disability and illness.

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While disability percentages are determined according to prescribed medical criteria, the basis for classifying a person born without all four limbs as 80 per cent disabled merits examination by the competent authorities. “Disability percentage is determined by the medical board, on whose recommendation the CMO issues the disability certificate. The board is headed by the Medical Superintendent of the medical college, with doctors from the departments concerned as members. Only the medical board can determine whether Somdutt’s 80 per cent disability assessment is correct or requires revision,” said Dr Rakesh Pratap, CMO, Sirmaur.

When asked about Somdutt’s case, Dr Renu Chauhan, Medical Superintendent, Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, said recommendations regarding disability percentage are made by doctors from the concerned departments on the medical board and are sent directly to the CMO. “My role in this process is very limited,” she said.

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However, a retired orthopaedic doctor, who has headed these medical boards for several years, categorically said Somdutt deserved to be in the 100 per cent disability category. “Even a person who has just one leg amputated from the thigh region falls in the disability category 80 per cent. A person born without both arms and both legs falls under the 100 per cent disability category,” he said.

The government has approved the enhanced pension for beneficiaries with 100 per cent disability with effect from April 1, 2026, along with arrears. The Welfare Department has released Somdutt’s pension up to September 2026, along with arrears, at the rate of Rs 1,700 per month. His Aadhaar KYC process has also been initiated to facilitate access to subsidised ration through the public distribution system and prevent further difficulties in receiving welfare benefits.

His younger brother, Sandeep, is also disabled. Although he has all four limbs, they are non-functional, and he receives Rs 1,700 a month as disability pension. Their mother, who cares for both sons, is suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment in Shimla. She receives Rs 3,000 monthly under the Sahara Yojana.

Somdutt’s case underscores the need for authorities to review his assessment and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the assistance due to them under the rules.