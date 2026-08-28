Himachal: Four test positive for swine flu at Tanda

Four cases of swine flu have been detected at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in Kangra district, with two children and two elderly men testing positive for the infection.

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The patients include children aged seven months and one year from Kangra district and two elderly men, aged 72 and 85, from Chamba district. All four were brought to the medical college with symptoms including cold, cough and fever. Their samples subsequently tested positive for swine flu.

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Following confirmation, the patients were shifted from the general ward to separate facilities as a precautionary measure. They are under medical observation and their condition is being monitored by doctors.

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Of the eight samples tested at the medical college, four returned positive for the infection. Swine flu is caused by the influenza A(H1N1) virus and spreads mainly through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Symptoms are generally similar to seasonal influenza and may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, body ache, headache, chills and fatigue. Children may also experience vomiting or diarrhoea.

While most patients recover without serious complications, H1N1 infection can become severe, particularly in young children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions. Difficulty in breathing, chest pain, persistent high fever, severe weakness, confusion or worsening symptoms require prompt medical attention.

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Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr Omesh Kumar Bharati said an advisory had been issued to health institutions to identify people with flu-like symptoms and admit suspected cases for assessment and testing. He advised people experiencing such symptoms to wear masks and undergo testing.