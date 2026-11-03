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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Four-time Rampur MLA Nand Lal passes away at 72

Himachal: Four-time Rampur MLA Nand Lal passes away at 72

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:57 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Nand Lal
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Congress MLA from Rampur Assembly constituency Nand Lal passed away at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities, Chamiyana, on Monday morning following a prolonged illness. He was 72.

A four-time MLA, Nand Lal was also serving as chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Finance Commission.

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Condoling his death, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said Nand Lal was deeply committed to the Congress and had never compromised on his ideals.

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Born in Deothi village of Rampur Bushahr on April 16, 1954, Nand Lal completed his postgraduation in political science from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, before joining the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). He commanded an ITBP battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and later served in the Special Protection Group (SPG).

After taking voluntary retirement in 2007, he entered electoral politics and won four consecutive Assembly elections from Rampur on a Congress ticket in 2007, 2012, 2017 and 2022.

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He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchild.

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