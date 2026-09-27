Himachal: Four years & two tenders later, Garkhal still awaits flyover

The construction of a flyover at the Garkhal junction on the Dharampur-Kasauli road is yet to be completed even four years after Larsen and Toubro (L&T) undertook a survey for the project. Conceived to decongest the junction where five roads converge, the tardy pace of construction has left commuters in the lurch. Every summer, residents and tourists have to bear traffic snarls as the narrow single-lane road is unable to cope with the influx of vehicles.

According to officials of the HP Road and Infrastructure Development Corporation (RIDC), which is executing the Rs 22-crore project, its completion is likely to take another year. The project has faced several delays on one pretext or another. Initially, an estimate of Rs 27 crore was prepared after the survey in 2022 but later it was reduced to Rs 22 crore.

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Bids were invited for the second time after the state government did not approve the sole bidder who had qualified in 2023. This delayed execution of the project by nearly a year. A Chandigarh-based contractor was granted the letter of intent in August 2024 after qualifying among three bidders when bids were invited for the second time. The RIDC, however, could not secure financial and administrative approvals for over a year, further delaying the work. The 160-metre structure will have two piers and two abutments, with the central pier being 85 metre high. The flyover will take off from near the bus stand at Garkhal on the Dharampur road and extend across the valley to the far end of the Garkhal-Kasauli road.

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The work on the piers and abutments is under way and once completed, the slab will be laid. Given the pace at which the project is progressing, it appears unlikely to be completed even within another year. The work at the site is rarely seen, leaving residents wondering why the RIDC is not monitoring its progress.

With ribbon development, where buildings have been constructed in a continuous row along the road, there is little scope to expand the existing roads. Keeping this in mind, a flyover was mooted as the lone solution to decongest the junction. RIDC officials were not available for their views despite several attempts to contact them. With paucity of funds also affecting the state government, the progress of the project appears to have been hit. “Long traffic snarls have become a major sore point during the summer and the early completion of the flyover is the lone solution to ensuring smooth flow of traffic,” says Rocky Chimni, vice-president, Kasauli Residents and Hoteliers Welfare Association.