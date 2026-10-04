Himachal: From fear to change, short films strike a chord on Day 2 of Mandi cinema fest

The second day of the Kullu Manali International Cinema Festival 2026, being held at Paddal Ground, Mandi, on Sunday featured a compelling line-up of short films highlighting social concerns, human emotions and contemporary realities.

Filmmaker Ravi Kaushal was the chief guest at the screening session, while writer, director and producer Vinod Lakshmi and actor Munish Dev Mohan were the guests of honour.

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The festival jury, comprising Ashok Mehra, Sanjeev Rattan and Ritesh Mehta, also attended the screenings. Films including ‘The Forbidden Card’, ‘Second Chance’, ‘Alarm Clock’, ‘Distort’, ‘A Tight Knotted Braid’, ‘Target Point’, ‘Trapido’ and ‘Ideal’ explored themes linked to social awareness, relationships, challenges faced by society and the need for change.

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The films received an encouraging response from the audience. Among the highlights was ‘Trapido’, written and directed by Vignesh Shinde, which blended suspense and fear while addressing concerns surrounding women’s safety.

The film follows a young woman travelling alone by train after seeing a news report about a gang rape. Her anxiety intensifies when she books a two-wheeler ride from a deserted railway station and finds the rider suspicious. During the journey, they encounter a dead biker lying by the roadside. The incident takes a dramatic turn when the woman discovers the rider’s true identity and attacks him. The arrival of the police eventually reveals that the scooter rider is the killer of the biker who was actually booked for the ride. Anushree Shukla, Hardik Thakkar, Prince Ali Siddiqui and Yashuved Singh portray key roles in the film.

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The programme was directed by festival programme director Ram Pal Malik and anchored by Kuldeep Guleria. Pushpraj ‘Pushpi’, president of the festival, and organising team members Rajesh Kumar, Jaikishan ‘Jack’, Rajit Singh Kanwar, Roop Upadhyay, Rajesh Chauhan, Shalvi Sharma and Sanjay Soni were also present.

The organisers said the festival aimed to promote meaningful cinema, encourage emerging filmmakers and showcase Himachal’s cultural identity.