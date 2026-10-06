Himachal: From mother’s sacrifice to Asian Games podium

Retta village in Chamba erupted in celebration on Sunday evening as international athlete Seema, who won a bronze medal in the 10,000-metre race at the Asian Championships in Nagoya, Japan, returned home to a hero’s welcome.

Drums, flower garlands and traditional dances marked Seema’s arrival, with villagers turning out in large numbers to celebrate the daughter who has brought international recognition to the region. As she entered the village, Seema first embraced her mother, Kesri Devi, in an emotional reunion after nearly a year.

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In a poignant moment, Seema placed her bronze medal around her mother’s neck, dedicating the achievement to her and acknowledging the sacrifices and encouragement that supported her journey. Both mother and daughter were overcome with emotion.

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Her house was specially decorated by NotOnMap, an organisation promoting sustainable tourism in the region. The celebrations soon spread across the village, with residents joining Seema in the traditional folk dance ‘nati’ to the beats of drums.

Speaking to mediapersons, Seema said she was overwhelmed by the welcome and had never imagined that her home would be decorated so beautifully or that the entire village would turn out to receive her.

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“I have seen such grand welcomes for sportspersons in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, but I never imagined that I would receive such an honour in my own village and Chamba,” she said.

Seema credited her mother for standing by her when she left home in 2015 for hostel trials and training. She recalled that sending daughters away for sports training was not common at the time, but her mother never stopped her and instead encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

She also thanked her school sports teacher, mentors in Chamba and people across the country for supporting her journey. Seema urged youngsters to stay away from drugs and channel their energy into sports and other constructive pursuits to bring laurels to their families, society and the region. Seema’s journey to the Asian podium has been marked by hardship and sacrifice. The youngest of six siblings, she was only seven when her father died of a snakebite, leaving her mother to raise the family amid financial difficulties.

The family depended largely on farming and cattle rearing. Seema initially did not even have proper running shoes, while her mother broke a fixed deposit to finance her participation in the Asian Youth Championships in Bangkok, where Seema went on to win a bronze medal. From those difficult beginnings, Seema gradually emerged as an international athlete, winning medals at several international events.