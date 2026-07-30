DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal gets 297 electric buses, 1,000 more in pipeline

Himachal gets 297 electric buses, 1,000 more in pipeline

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:50 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has added 297 electric buses to its ageing fleet of diesel buses. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today flagged off these buses to various HRTC depots across the state. The HRTC’s electric buses fleet stands at 500 following the latest addition.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said that his government would procure 1,000 electric buses and 100 hydrogen-run buses shortly. “The decision to buy electric buses is in line with our commitment to make the state self-reliant. Electric buses are much more economical than diesel buses. Diesel buses cost around Rs 76-86 per km, but the operational cost of electric buses would be around Rs 36-38 per km,” said Sukhu, hinting that operational cost would reduce significantly.

Advertisement

The CM further said that these buses could run around 180 km per charge, and the next batch of buses would have the capacity to run around 250 km on a single charge. “We are finalising the proposal of buying 1,000 electric buses more shortly. The tenders for these buses will be floated before the year ends,” the CM said.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister further said that his government was procuring 100 hydrogen-run buses as well. He said the hydrogen buses would be a big step forward to protect the environment and check the climate-related changes and damages.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who holds the charge of Transport Minister, said that these buses had been designed specifically for the state.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts