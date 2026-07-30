Himachal gets 297 electric buses, 1,000 more in pipeline

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has added 297 electric buses to its ageing fleet of diesel buses. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today flagged off these buses to various HRTC depots across the state. The HRTC’s electric buses fleet stands at 500 following the latest addition.

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Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said that his government would procure 1,000 electric buses and 100 hydrogen-run buses shortly. “The decision to buy electric buses is in line with our commitment to make the state self-reliant. Electric buses are much more economical than diesel buses. Diesel buses cost around Rs 76-86 per km, but the operational cost of electric buses would be around Rs 36-38 per km,” said Sukhu, hinting that operational cost would reduce significantly.

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The CM further said that these buses could run around 180 km per charge, and the next batch of buses would have the capacity to run around 250 km on a single charge. “We are finalising the proposal of buying 1,000 electric buses more shortly. The tenders for these buses will be floated before the year ends,” the CM said.

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The Chief Minister further said that his government was procuring 100 hydrogen-run buses as well. He said the hydrogen buses would be a big step forward to protect the environment and check the climate-related changes and damages.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who holds the charge of Transport Minister, said that these buses had been designed specifically for the state.