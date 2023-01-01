Himachal gets Rs 42 cr from Centre for three projects

Shimla, December 31
Himachal Pradesh has received a grant of Rs 42 crore under PM Gati Shakti scheme, a multi-model connectivity project, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.
Sukhu said the state had been awarded the sum under the ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2022-23.’
The CM said the state government had sought Central assistance of Rs 84 crore for four projects. “The screening committee of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has approved Rs 42 crore for three projects,” he said.
He said one of the flagship projects under this scheme was setting up an IT Park at Rakh (Nagri) in Palampur tehsil of Kangra district. “Air connectivity and climate are highly suitable for IT-enabled industries in the area. The total cost of project would be Rs 35 crore,” he said.
Sukhu has directed the Industries Department to increase the size of the park from 250 kanals to at least 1,000 kanals so that the economies of scale could be encashed upon for generating employment for local youth.
The CM said the other two approved projects were development of new industrial areas in Bhud and Baddi.
