Himachal gets Rs 239 crore for upgrade of 2 roads in apple region

The Himachal Pradesh Government has secured an administrative approval of Rs 239.45 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) 2026-27 from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for the upgrade of two important roads.

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The funds will be used to upgrade Chhaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Kumarhatti Road and Tikkar-Jarol-Khamadi Road.

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The Chhaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Kumarhatti road is a lifeline for the apple-growing regions of Theog, Kotkhai, Jubbal, Rohru and Chopal. The project will significantly improve road connectivity, facilitate faster and safer transportation of apples and other horticultural produce, reduce transportation costs, and strengthen the rural economy.

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Welcoming the approval, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the sanction was the outcome of the consistent and coordinated efforts of the state government and his department. “The state government and the PWD took up these proposals with MoRTH, and our sustained efforts have yielded positive results,” the minister said.

He said that the sanction of funds for the remaining 16-kilometre stretch of the Tikkar-Jarol-Khamadi road, which wasn’t covered in the previous package, is particularly significant as it completes the entire road corridor. “This will provide major relief to farmers and horticulturists, especially those residing in the Rampur Assembly Constituency, by ensuring seamless connectivity,” he said.

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The minister further said that these projects were not merely investments in road infrastructure but in the livelihoods of farmers and horticulturists. “Improved connectivity will enhance market access, reduce post-harvest losses, and contribute to the long-term growth of Himachal Pradesh’s horticulture sector,” he said.

The minister said that the state government would expedite all procedural formalities to ensure that construction work commenced at the earliest and was completed within the stipulated timeframe.