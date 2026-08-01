Himachal: Girl washed away in swollen stream in Chamba’s Salooni

The body of a young woman, who was washed away in the swollen Sanghani nullah while returning home with her flock of sheep and goats in Salooni subdivision of Chamba district, was found on Friday after an overnight search operation.

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The deceased has been identified as Shabnam, a resident of Preth village in Sanghani gram panchayat.

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The incident occurred on Thursday when Shabnam was returning from a nearby forest after grazing her livestock. She was swept away by the strong current of the swollen stream following rain while trying to cross it. Soon after receiving information about the incident, teams of the district administration and the police, assisted by local residents, launched a search and rescue operation. Shabnam’s body was recovered on Friday.

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Salooni Tehsildar Abhiraj Singh Thakur said the victim’s family had been provided with an interim relief of Rs 25,000 under the disaster relief norms. He added that the remaining Rs 3.75 lakh ex gratia assistance would be released after the completion of the required departmental formalities in accordance with the prescribed rules.