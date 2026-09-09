Himachal goes digital: 17 lakh pages, centuries of history preserved

Himachal Pradesh has completed digitisation of around 17 lakh pages of rare and valuable records preserved in the State Archives in the first phase of a major initiative to preserve its rich historical and cultural heritage.

“The initiative would ensure the long-term preservation of the state’s documentary heritage and make the records more accessible to researchers, historians, academics and the general public,” said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

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Agnihotri said the State Archives housed more than 30,000 historical records dating back to 1807, besides rare books, gazetteers, settlement reports, manuscripts and other important documents. These records were regularly consulted by researchers and scholars from Himachal Pradesh, other parts of the country and abroad.

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He said a National Manuscript Survey was also being undertaken in Himachal Pradesh with the support of the Union Ministry of Culture under the Gyan Bharatam Mission. The survey aims to identify, document and catalogue rare and ancient manuscripts available in the state.

Manuscripts identified during the survey are being digitised under the National Digitisation Drive through the Cluster Centre at the Himachal State Museum, Shimla. Digital copies of these manuscripts will also be securely preserved in the State Archives.

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Agnihotri said a modern Digital Archives Portal would soon be developed in collaboration with the Information Technology Department. The fully searchable digital database created under the digitisation programme would be handed over to the IT Department for hosting, management, maintenance and future upgrades.

The portal would provide wider and easier online access to Himachal Pradesh's historical records, and support research, academic work, documentation and dissemination of historical knowledge. It would also help protect rare documents and manuscripts from physical deterioration and ensure their availability for future generations.