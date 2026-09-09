DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal goes digital: 17 lakh pages, centuries of history preserved

Himachal goes digital: 17 lakh pages, centuries of history preserved

Portal to provide wider, easier online access to Himachal Pradesh's historical records; support research, academic work, documentation and dissemination of historical knowledge

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:17 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Agnihotri said the State Archives housed more than 30,000 historical records dating back to 1807. File Photo
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh has completed digitisation of around 17 lakh pages of rare and valuable records preserved in the State Archives in the first phase of a major initiative to preserve its rich historical and cultural heritage.

“The initiative would ensure the long-term preservation of the state’s documentary heritage and make the records more accessible to researchers, historians, academics and the general public,” said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Advertisement

Agnihotri said the State Archives housed more than 30,000 historical records dating back to 1807, besides rare books, gazetteers, settlement reports, manuscripts and other important documents. These records were regularly consulted by researchers and scholars from Himachal Pradesh, other parts of the country and abroad.

Advertisement

He said a National Manuscript Survey was also being undertaken in Himachal Pradesh with the support of the Union Ministry of Culture under the Gyan Bharatam Mission. The survey aims to identify, document and catalogue rare and ancient manuscripts available in the state.

Manuscripts identified during the survey are being digitised under the National Digitisation Drive through the Cluster Centre at the Himachal State Museum, Shimla. Digital copies of these manuscripts will also be securely preserved in the State Archives.

Advertisement

Agnihotri said a modern Digital Archives Portal would soon be developed in collaboration with the Information Technology Department. The fully searchable digital database created under the digitisation programme would be handed over to the IT Department for hosting, management, maintenance and future upgrades.

The portal would provide wider and easier online access to Himachal Pradesh's historical records, and support research, academic work, documentation and dissemination of historical knowledge. It would also help protect rare documents and manuscripts from physical deterioration and ensure their availability for future generations.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts