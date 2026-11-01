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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Governer Kavinder Gupta bats for promoting Sanskrit among youth

Himachal Governer Kavinder Gupta bats for promoting Sanskrit among youth

Governor Kavinder Gupta inaugurates the All India Sanskrit Bharati Seminar in Nurpur on Saturday.

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Nurpur, Updated At : 01:43 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Governor Kavinder Gupta inaugurates the All India Sanskrit Bharati Seminar in Nurpur on Saturday.
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Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday described Sanskrit as the foundation of India’s civilization, culture and rich knowledge tradition and stressed the need for its promotion among the younger generation. He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day All India Sanskrit Bharati Seminar organised at the Institute of Nursing at KBVM, Malakwal, near Nurpur. Former minister Rakesh Pathania is managing the session on the premises of his nursing institution.

The Governor inaugurated the seminar by lighting the ceremonial lamp and congratulated Sanskrit Bharati functionaries and the participants from across the country.

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He said that Sanskrit had preserved India’s intellectual heritage through scriptures such as the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana and Mahabharata, which contained invaluable knowledge of philosophy, science, ethics and human values. On the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he highlighted the iron man’s contribution to national integration through the merger of around 562 princely states into the Indian Union. A pledge of national unity was also administered to the participants on the occasion of National Unity Day.

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The Governor said that India’s history should not be restricted to empires and foreign invasions. The contributions of scholars and scientists such as Aryabhata, Panini, Sushruta and Bhaskar Acharya deserved greater recognition in the education system. He cited Takshashila and Nalanda as symbols of the country’s glorious educational heritage.

He also stressed the need to preserve mother tongues and said that their regular use at homes and in daily life was essential. He appreciated Sanskrit Bharati’s efforts to popularise Sanskrit as a language of everyday communication. The Governor called for combining ancient knowledge systems with modern technology, artificial intelligence and scientific research to explore the contributions of Sanskrit literature to mathematics, astronomy and Ayurveda.

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He described Himachal Pradesh as a land of sages and rich cultural traditions and highlighted Sanskrit’s influence on local dialects and ancient inscriptions. He added that Sanskrit was accorded the second official language status in the state in 2019 and urged educational institutions to promote its study and research.

Caption: Governor Kavinder Gupta lights the ceremonial lamp to inaugurate the two-day All India Sanskrit Bharati Seminar in Nurpur on Saturday.

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