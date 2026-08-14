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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal government grants remission to 433 convicted prisoners on Independence Day

Himachal government grants remission to 433 convicted prisoners on Independence Day

Three prisoners to be released solely on account of sentence reduction; relief excludes those convicted under NDPS, POCSO and other specified offences

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:24 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh Government has granted remission to 433 eligible convicted prisoners on the occasion of Independence Day under the applicable provisions of law.

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A government spokesperson said 433 of the 1,025 convicted prisoners lodged in various jails across the state were eligible for remission, resulting in a reduction in their sentences. The state government grants remission to convicted prisoners on the basis of good conduct.

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The spokesperson said three convicted prisoners would be released solely on account of the remission granted on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2026.

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The remission does not apply to certain categories of prisoners, including those convicted under the NDPS Act, POCSO Act and Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as those convicted of offences related to terrorism or kidnapping and prisoners who have jumped parole.

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