Himachal government grants remission to 433 convicted prisoners on Independence Day

The Himachal Pradesh Government has granted remission to 433 eligible convicted prisoners on the occasion of Independence Day under the applicable provisions of law.

Advertisement

A government spokesperson said 433 of the 1,025 convicted prisoners lodged in various jails across the state were eligible for remission, resulting in a reduction in their sentences. The state government grants remission to convicted prisoners on the basis of good conduct.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said three convicted prisoners would be released solely on account of the remission granted on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2026.

Advertisement

The remission does not apply to certain categories of prisoners, including those convicted under the NDPS Act, POCSO Act and Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as those convicted of offences related to terrorism or kidnapping and prisoners who have jumped parole.