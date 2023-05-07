Himachal government has zero tolerance to corruption, claims Butail

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 6

Ashish Butail, Chief Parliamentary Secretary and local MLA, yesterday said that the state government had ordered an inquiry into financial irregularities committed by officials of the Palampur Municipal Corporation (MC) in the purchase of solar lights, construction of pre-fabricated toilets and the laying of interlocking paver tiles during the previous BJP government.

Butail, while addressing mediapersons here, said that large-scale financial irregularities were detected in all these works executed during the BJP rule, causing huge losses to the state exchequer. “No approval of the MC House was sought for executing the works. The government has adopted the policy of zero tolerance to corruption and anyone found guilty will not be spared,” he added.

He said, “The matter came to my notice after the Assembly elections in December last year and I immediately apprised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu about it. The Chief Minister ordered a Vigilance probe into the purchase of solar lights. The Urban Development Department is also studying the matter.

Butail said that initially, the MC called an open bid for the purchase and installation of 1,000 solar lights in 15 wards through the GEM portal. However, it later arbitrarily extended the existing tender without calling fresh bids and purchased 1,200 more solar lights in gross violation of rules. The MC, as per the rules, is bound to call fresh bids. The MC had purchased solar lights for over Rs 4 crore.

Likewise, the MC ordered the installation of 25 pre-fabricated toilets again by extending the earlier tender and got six more toilets installed at a cost of Rs 84 lakh without following rules and without seeking the approval of the House, which is mandatory.

Butail said that the payments of the contractors had been withheld in both cases on the directions of the government.

He said that the MC had also detected faulty installation of interlocking paver tiles in a ward. The Municipal Commissioner had been told to look into the matter and order the contractor to relay all tiles. The Commissioner had also been directed to call for an explanation from the engineering wing staff of the MC, who had released payments to the contractor without inspecting works.