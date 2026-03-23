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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Government hospitals in Kangra reel under shortage of specialists

Himachal Government hospitals in Kangra reel under shortage of specialists

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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A hospital at Thural is incomplete due to lack of funds.
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State government hospitals across in Kangra district are facing an acute shortage of doctors, especially specialists and super specialists. Even when the appointments are made, retaining doctors remains a major challenge for the government.

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Till December last, there were 250 posts of medical officers vacant in the state. Poor working conditions, relatively low salaries, limited career progression and administrative pressures are reportedly driving medical professionals away from the state service.

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A hospital at Bhawarna is incomplete due to lack of funds.

A hospital at Bhawarna is incomplete due to lack of funds.

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Despite ongoing recruitment efforts by the state government, vacancies continue to mount year after year. Sanctioned posts in various state hospitals and medical college at Tanda remain unfilled, a gap that is severely affecting healthcare services. Civil hospitals in rural areas of Thural, Bhawarna, Dheera and Baijnath are functioning much below the sanctioned strength of doctors.

Specialists selected through the Public Service Commission, including gynaecologists, anaesthetists, paediatricians, orthopaedicians and surgeons, are either unavailable in sufficient numbers or resign after a short span in the service. Sources said nearly 25 per cent of doctors reportedly left government service within a few years of joining.

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Young doctors say they enter government service with a desire to serve in rural areas. However, heavy patient loads, lack of basic infrastructure, shortage of essential medical equipment, political interference and insufficient administrative support often lead to frustration and disillusionment. In some cases, frequent transfers and bureaucratic hurdles further erode their morale.

Moreover, hospitals at several places, including Thural and Bhawarna, are incomplete due to the lack adequate funds.

Former health minister Vipin Parmar said during his term in the Jai Ram Thakur government, campus interview of doctors were conducted and choice postings were given to them so that no doctor leaves the state service.

Dr Naresh Mehata, former joint director, Health Department, observed that retaining specialists in rural and semi-urban hospitals requires extra incentives, besides political and administrative support. “Institutional strengthening, better facilities and targeted incentives are essential to retain doctors,” he said, adding that outdated service structures must be replaced with modern recruitment and promotion policies that offer long-term stability and growth opportunities.

“Despite the establishment of four new medical colleges in the state in recent years, faculty shortage has remain a serious concern. In certain institutions, nearly 30 per cent of teaching positions are vacant. Reported political interference in the functioning of health institutions and lack of administrative transparency also contribute to the steady outflow of talent from the state,” he added.

In a recent incident, a super-specialist couple kept waiting for an advertisement for post of assistant professors in the medical colleges. However, the government failed to advertise the posts. Later, the couple was asked to join as medical officers at fixed salary of Rs 33,500. They finally took up jobs outside the state.

A former medical superintendent at civil hospital, Palampur, says unless structural reforms, including competitive pay packages, improved infrastructure, transparent promotion systems and a supportive work environment, are implemented, the state’s public healthcare system will continue to struggle and no specialists will join the state service.

He adds that the shortage of doctors poses a serious threat to healthcare access in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in rural and underserved regions, where government hospitals serve as primary lifeline for people.

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