Himachal government not to seek Centre approval for monkey culling

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, November 20

The state government has decided not to seek the renewal of permission from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest for the culling of monkeys as only five simians have been killed since 2016, owing to religious beliefs.

It was after holding a detailed discussion with experts and wildlife officials last week that the Forest Department decided not to push the case for further renewal of the earlier notification, declaring monkeys as vermin in 93 tehsils across the state. The earlier notification, allowing scientific culling of monkeys across the state, including Shimla, had expired over two and a half years ago.

“As per the official records, only five monkeys have been killed in the state since they were declared as vermin. So, we felt there was no justification in seeking the renewal of the order from the Centre,” said Rajiv Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator Forest (Wildlife).

Moreover, decline in the number of monkeys from 1.36 lakh in the 2019 Census was also taken into consideration before arriving at the decision, he added.

However, the Forest Department has also decided that in case it is felt that monkeys are causing damage and their number has risen, the case for vermin declaration will be moved immediately.

Wildlife officials said the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest too was not keen to renew the culling permission as only five monkeys had been killed since 2016. “Even last time, the Centre felt there was no justification in declaring monkeys as vermin. Yet, they renewed the permission for another two years on our request, but the figure after the lapse of period is still five,” said an official.

The earlier permission to cull monkeys had expired on February 4, 2020, and despite the state seeking its renewal, the Centre had not given a nod as it wasn’t convinced with the plea of the Forest Department.

Also, there has been an appreciable decrease in the number of monkeys due to a multi-pronged strategy.

Forest Department officials claimed that to date, over 1.80 lakh monkeys had been sterilised at the seven centres, which probably had helped in their growth becoming slow.

The Centre, via a notification, had declared monkeys as vermin in 93 tehsils of the state in 2016. Since then, the Centre has extended the permission to cull monkeys at least four times.

