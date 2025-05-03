Himachal government planning to give MSP on raw turmeric to farmers: Agriculture minister

While addressing a workshop on kharif crops at Palampur Agriculture University yesterday, the Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Chander Kumar said the Himachal government was planning to give minimum support price (MSP) on raw turmeric.

Referring to the medicinal properties of turmeric, Kumar directed agriculture officers to explore more possibilities of cultivation and its use in the state. The state government is going to start the process of purchasing raw turmeric at the rate of 90 per kg, he said.

He added that farming is the biggest business in Himachal Pradesh. Farmers are earning their livelihood from it and they should adopt crop diversification and turn towards cash crops so that the economy becomes stronger.

The minister called upon scientists and agriculture officers to help farmers in increasing the production of kharif crops. Weather-friendly agriculture can help in increasing the production of food crops, oilseeds, pulses and vegetables in the state. He suggested agricultural scientists to do remote sensing and soil nutrient mapping along with in-depth study on agricultural research according to the hilly region.

Earlier, the minister addressed a special session to explore possibilities of cultivation and use of turmeric in the state which was organised for the agriculture officers of the state at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University.

He said agricultural universities have an important role in making farmers self-reliant and strengthening their economy. These universities are centres of research and investigation and play an important role in solving the problems of farmers and fulfilling their basic needs, the minister said.

Vice Chancellor of the university Naveen Kumar and Director Agriculture Department, Kumad Singh, were also present on the occasion.