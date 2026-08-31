Himachal Government releases Rs 1.32 crore for first phase of Baijnath-Paprola bypass

The long-awaited Baijnath-Paprola bypass project, expected to provide major relief to commuters from daily traffic congestion, is set to move forward with the state government releasing Rs 1.32 crore for the first phase of construction.

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The proposed bypass is expected to ease traffic congestion in Baijnath and Paprola markets, where commuters and locals face frequent traffic jams.

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The project will also improve connectivity and facilitate smoother movement of vehicles passing through the area.

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With the state government releasing Rs 1.32 crore for the first phase of the project, the construction work is expected to gain momentum in the coming months.

Local MLA Kishori Lal said the construction of the Baijnath-Paprola bypass was among his priorities. He thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for releasing funds for the project and said efforts were being made to start the work at the earliest.

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The proposal for the bypass was announced around two years ago during a state-level function at Baijnath. After the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), the estimated cost of the project was worked out at around Rs 28 crore, following which the government granted administrative approval.

The proposed bypass will branch off near Tashijong on the National Highway and pass through the Maletha area before connecting with the Utrala road near the Upperla locality. The route will also improve connectivity to the Dharamsala-Palampur road, providing an alternative route for vehicles and reducing pressure on the congested market areas.

However, a portion of land belonging to a private owner is yet to be acquired for the bypass construction. Officials said the land acquisition process is expected to begin soon.

According to Public Works Department Chief Engineer Ajay Sood, the process for the bypass construction would be initiated shortly. The project has been a long-pending demand of residents and traders of Baijnath and Paprola, who believe that the bypass will not only reduce congestion but also improve road safety and provide smoother passage for through traffic.