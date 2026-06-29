Himachal government releases Rs 212 crore for medical reimbursement claims

The Himachal Pradesh government has released Rs 212 crore towards medical reimbursement payments up to June 27 in the financial year 2026-27, according to an official statement issued here on Monday.

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Of the total amount, Rs 131.03 crore has been allocated for settling the medical reimbursement claims of pensioners, while Rs 80.97 crore has been released for government employees.

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The Finance Department sanctioned the funds to ensure the early clearance of pending medical reimbursement claims of employees and pensioners.

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The statement advised all employees and pensioners to contact their respective Drawing and Disbursing Officers regarding the status of their reimbursement payments, the statement added.