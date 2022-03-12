Himachal Government to amend Act, jail likely for deserting cattle

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

The Himachal Government will make an amendment in the Animal Trespass Act, 1871 to make provision for imprisonment in law for abandoning cattle, whose number had touched 36,311 in the state.

This was stated by Animal Husbandry Virender Kanwarin the Vidhan sabha while replying to a query by Narinder Thakur during question hour in the Vidhan Sabha today.

He admitted that the problem of people abandoning their cows had become grave. “We have already tagged 85 per cent of the abandoned cattle and the remaining would be tagged within the next two months,” he stated. He added that as per 2017 census there were 2.74 lakh cattle in the state which included 18.28 lakh cows while those who had been abandoned was 36,311.

Kanwar admitted that the problem of animals being abandoned was on the rise as the panchayats who were empowered to impose a fine of Rs 500 were not exercising their authority. He added that the government was making its best efforts to set up cow sanctuaries and Gau Sadans across the state to tackle the problem.

Replying to a query by Rohit Thakur, Horticulture Minister Mahender Singh said the government will enhance the capacity of the apple processing plant from 10,000 metric tonnes to 20,000 metric tonnes and the tendering process had been completed.

“The plant at Parwanoo was set up in 1981 and now there is need to modernize it and enhance its capacity to meet the demand of growers,” he said.

The minister said under the Shiva project several small processing units will be set in the lower areas of the state where sub-tropical fruits like oranges, mangoes and litchi are grown. —