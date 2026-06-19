Himachal government to provide NPA to super-speciality doctors: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced that the state government would provide Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) to super-speciality doctors as part of its efforts to further strengthen healthcare services in Himachal Pradesh.

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Presiding over a review meeting of the Health Department, the Chief Minister said the government was committed to providing quality healthcare services to people within the state and that there was no shortage of funds for modernising the health sector. He said several key initiatives undertaken during the last three and a half years to improve healthcare infrastructure and services had started yielding positive results.

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Sukhu said the government had held several rounds of discussions with doctors regarding healthcare reforms. He added that he would personally visit various health institutions in the coming months and interact with doctors to formulate a roadmap for further improvements in the sector.

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Highlighting efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, the Chief Minister said all medical colleges in the state were being equipped with adequate staff and advanced medical equipment. He added that the government was investing around Rs 3,000 crore in the procurement of modern medical machinery and equipment. Healthcare facilities at zonal and regional hospitals in districts without medical colleges were also being upgraded to provide better treatment services to patients, he said.

The Chief Minister said recruitment drives were under way to address shortages of doctors, paramedical staff and technicians in health institutions across the state. He also highlighted the introduction of robotic surgery facilities, stating that the initiative had significantly benefited patients who previously had to travel outside Himachal Pradesh and incur substantial expenses for such advanced treatment.

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Sukhu directed the Health Department to categorise Community Health Centres (CHCs) based on population coverage so that staffing and infrastructure could be aligned with local requirements. He said the move would help ensure the availability of quality healthcare services closer to people’s homes. The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of ongoing recruitment processes in the department.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh and senior government officials attended the meeting.