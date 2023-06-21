Himachal Government to seek exclusion of pastures from forestland

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 20

The state government will write to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest to exclude grasslands and pastures in the lower areas of Himachal, including Kangra, Una and Hamirpur districts, from the classification of forestland, said Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar here today.

The minister told The Tribune, “The state government is planning to promote the dairy sector by purchasing cow milk at the rate of Rs 80 per litre and buffalo milk for Rs 100 per litre. Dairy farmers in the state are facing problems in arranging fodder. In Himachal, dairy farmers are mainly dependent on grasslands for fodder for their cattle.”

He said, “In lower areas of Himachal, all grasslands and pastures have been classified as forestland. It has become impossible for farmers to take their cattle to these pastures for grazing. The government will write to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest to exclude pastures in villages from the classification of forestland.”

Chander Kumar said that the government would also consider procuring goat milk from Gaddi shepherds at a later stage. However, for the time being, the government was planning to procure the cow and buffalo milk, he added.

The minister said that the Agriculture Department was planning to take steps to curb the practice of farmers and other people abandoning their cattle after these stop giving milk. “The Palampur agriculture university has developed a chip that will be installed on all cattle in the state. This chip will carry the entire information about the owners of the cattle,” he added.

He said that the state government was also planning to penalise farmers, who abandon their cattle. After the installation of chips on all milch animals, the government would penalise farmers who abandon their cattle, he added.

Farmers abandoning cattle to be penalised

The Palampur agriculture university has developed a chip that will be installed on all cattle in the state. This chip will carry the entire information about the owners of the cattle. After the installation of chips on all milch animals, the government will start penalising farmers who abandon their cattle. — Chander Kumar, agriculture minister