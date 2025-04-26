DT
PT
Himachal Government to take stern action against striking teachers

Himachal Government to take stern action against striking teachers

The government had issued a notice yesterday, warning the teachers’ association not to criticise the government’s decision of making one Directorate for School Education
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:18 PM Apr 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Primary Teachers Association holds a protest against the state government in Shimla on Saturday.
The Himachal Government has decided to deal sternly with the government primary teachers, who are striking and could face severe action, including transfer, suspension and compulsory retirement.

The Primary Teachers Federation (PTF) held a demonstration at Chaura Maidan here today against the creation of a single Directorate for School Education. The government had issued a notice yesterday, warning the PTF not to criticise the government decision of making one Directorate for School Education.

As per the order issued by Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar today, the teachers had been warned against taking part in any protest, yet they took part in the dharna and also made derogatory remarks against the government and some officials.

“All those who took part in the demonstration should be identified and disciplinary action be taken against them by declaring their absence from school as ‘Dies Non’ without break in service,” the order reads.

Those who took part in today’s dharna, which has been videographed, will also not get salary for today as they cannot avail leave for taking part in the protest as per service rules. The order also mentions that all those who addressed the gathering and criticised the government policy and used derogatory language should be immediately suspended and strict disciplinary action be taken against them.

The order also states that some office-bearers who have spoken about not doing online work, not marking online attendance and not doing mid-day meal work, will also face action. “In case any teacher refuses to undertake these tasks, a case for compulsory retirement should be made as it is violation of government directives,”

The Deputy Directors have been asked to monitor all such cases for compulsory retirement under rule 56(j) of the CCS CCA Rules after following due procedure.

