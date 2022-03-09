Himachal Government to take up land encroachment with Centre

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 8

The state government will take up the issue of encroachments on its land in the border areas with Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Haryana with the Union Home Ministry and the North Zonal Council. Revenue Minister Mahender Singh said this during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha yesterday. Asha Kumari had sought the details of the land encroached upon by Jammu and Kashmir in the Salooni area of Chamba and the steps taken to get it back.

“We do not want bloodshed or a fight over our land. We have asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to remove encroachments from our land. Besides Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh has also encroached upon our land in the Sarchu area of Lahaul and Spiti and Haryana in the Parwanoo area,” he said. He added that the government was keen to resolve the dispute through talks.

“Jammu and Kashmir has encroached upon over 16,954 bighas in the Bhandal area of Salooni and has also constructed a 9.5-km road on our land, besides a police post and sheds,” the minister said.

He said that the revenue authorities of both states undertook joint demarcation and inspection on December 10, 2021. The Chamba district administration put forth its claim over the ownership of the disputed area on the basis of the revenue records, he added.