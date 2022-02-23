Himachal government urged to earmark funds for tourism industry in Budget

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 22

The hotel and tourism industry of the Kangra region has urged the state government for concessions, as the sector has suffered huge losses in the past two years due to Covid outbreak. It has also requested the government to earmark funds for tourism promotion in the forthcoming Budget session of the state Assembly.

Sanjeev Gandhi, Congress spokesperson and general secretary of the Smart City Dharamsala Hotel Association, says that the government has not earmarked a dedicated budget for the promotion of tourism. “We have written to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to announce funds for the promotion of tourism in the forthcoming Budget session,” he adds.

He says that as per the government data, there has been 81 per cent decline in tourist footfall in the state in the past two years. The Kangra region, which is dependent on foreign tourists coming from Buddhist and western countries, has suffered the most, he adds.

Gandhi says that to bring back tourists to the state, the hotel and tourism industry associations have requested the government to earmark funds for organising virtual tours for domestic and foreign tourists. “Tourism should be treated as an industry and should be given sops as are being given to the manufacturing sector in the form of cheap power and other incentives,” he adds.

He says that the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation (MC) has twice sent resolutions to the government, urging it to waive property tax on the hoteliers in Dharamsala city for the period of complete lockdown. However, the government has not responded to the MC. “The government should waive property tax on hotels in the entire state for the period of complete lockdown,” he adds.

Gandhi says that the hotel industry has also urged the government to waive the annual licence fee chargeable from hotels and instruct banks not to proceed against hoteliers in NPA cases. The tourism industries contributes about 18 per cent to the state GDP and provides direct and indirect employment to about 3 lakh people in the state. To revive the state economy, the government should provide incentives to the tourism sector, he adds.

