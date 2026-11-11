Himachal Government warns primary teachers of disciplinary action over agitation

The Directorate of School Education has warned primary teachers of strict disciplinary action if they fail to call off their protest against the School Complex System introduced by the state government.

Ashish Kohli, Director, School Education, has directed the Primary Teachers Federation to immediately call off its ongoing agitation outside the Directorate of School Education in Shimla and cancel its proposed protest in Dharamsala on November 15. The primary teachers have been holding a chain hunger strike outside the Directorate for the past several days.

Despite the department’s notice, the teachers’ body has refused to call off its protest. “The notice will not deter us. We will continue our protest outside the Directorate and go ahead with the planned agitation in Dharamsala on November 15,” said Ramesh Sharma, president of the Primary Teachers Federation.

The Director said several rounds of discussions had been held with the protesting teachers to address their grievances. He said the teachers had been assured that the School Complex System would have no adverse impact on the promotional avenues of any category of teachers and that every provision had been explained to them in detail.

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He further said the teachers’ continued agitation was disrupting the education of children in the 6-14 age group and amounted to a violation of the Right to Education Act, 2009.

The Director also cited the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which prohibit government employees from participating in demonstrations or strikes relating to service matters or government policies.