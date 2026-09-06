DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Government's Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana gives home & hope to orphaned children

Himachal Government's Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana gives home & hope to orphaned children

article_Author
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:25 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A beneficiary of the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana in Karsog, Mandi district.
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Government’s Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana is bringing a new ray of hope to orphaned and destitute children by providing them support for education, higher studies, pocket expenses, skill development and financial assistance to build their own homes.

Launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the scheme aims to ensure that children who have lost parental support do not have to compromise on their education, aspirations or future because of financial hardship. The government is extending support at different stages of their lives, effectively providing them with a family-like safety net.

Advertisement

In Karsog sub-division, 23 eligible beneficiaries are being provided financial assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh each to construct their own houses. The assistance is being released in four instalments. Two instalments have already been provided to all eligible beneficiaries in the subdivision.

Advertisement

For the beneficiaries, the financial assistance means more than support for building materials. It gives them an opportunity to build a secure and dignified future and create a permanent place they can call home.

Beneficiary Manish Kumar said there was a time when he felt uncertain about his future. However, the Sukh-Aashray Yojana has eased his concerns about education, provided pocket money and now offered assistance to construct a house. He said the support had given beneficiaries the feeling that they were not alone.

Advertisement

Another beneficiary, Sanjay Kumar, said he had never imagined that one day he would have a house of his own. According to him, the scheme had brought new hope and confidence into his life.

Pitambar and other beneficiaries also expressed gratitude to the state government, saying the scheme had provided them not only financial assistance but also a sense of belonging and security. Support for education, daily expenses and house construction has enabled them to look towards the future with greater confidence. The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to CM Sukhu and the state government, describing the scheme as nothing less than a blessing. They said the assistance had given them an opportunity to study, become self-reliant and live with dignity.

The Sukh-Aashray Yojana is emerging as an important initiative for the welfare and rehabilitation of orphaned and vulnerable children in Himachal Pradesh. By extending assistance from education and pocket expenses to higher studies, skill development and housing, the government is seeking to ensure that children do not have to abandon their dreams because of a lack of resources.

The impact of the scheme is becoming visible at the grassroots level in Karsog, where beneficiaries are gaining a greater sense of security, confidence and independence. The initiative reflects the government’s emphasis on providing not merely financial assistance, but sustained support to help vulnerable children build stable and dignified lives.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts