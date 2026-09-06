The Himachal Pradesh Government’s Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana is bringing a new ray of hope to orphaned and destitute children by providing them support for education, higher studies, pocket expenses, skill development and financial assistance to build their own homes.

Launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the scheme aims to ensure that children who have lost parental support do not have to compromise on their education, aspirations or future because of financial hardship. The government is extending support at different stages of their lives, effectively providing them with a family-like safety net.

Advertisement

In Karsog sub-division, 23 eligible beneficiaries are being provided financial assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh each to construct their own houses. The assistance is being released in four instalments. Two instalments have already been provided to all eligible beneficiaries in the subdivision.

Advertisement

For the beneficiaries, the financial assistance means more than support for building materials. It gives them an opportunity to build a secure and dignified future and create a permanent place they can call home.

Beneficiary Manish Kumar said there was a time when he felt uncertain about his future. However, the Sukh-Aashray Yojana has eased his concerns about education, provided pocket money and now offered assistance to construct a house. He said the support had given beneficiaries the feeling that they were not alone.

Advertisement

Another beneficiary, Sanjay Kumar, said he had never imagined that one day he would have a house of his own. According to him, the scheme had brought new hope and confidence into his life.

Pitambar and other beneficiaries also expressed gratitude to the state government, saying the scheme had provided them not only financial assistance but also a sense of belonging and security. Support for education, daily expenses and house construction has enabled them to look towards the future with greater confidence. The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to CM Sukhu and the state government, describing the scheme as nothing less than a blessing. They said the assistance had given them an opportunity to study, become self-reliant and live with dignity.

The Sukh-Aashray Yojana is emerging as an important initiative for the welfare and rehabilitation of orphaned and vulnerable children in Himachal Pradesh. By extending assistance from education and pocket expenses to higher studies, skill development and housing, the government is seeking to ensure that children do not have to abandon their dreams because of a lack of resources.

The impact of the scheme is becoming visible at the grassroots level in Karsog, where beneficiaries are gaining a greater sense of security, confidence and independence. The initiative reflects the government’s emphasis on providing not merely financial assistance, but sustained support to help vulnerable children build stable and dignified lives.