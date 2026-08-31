Himachal Governor administers oath to newly appointed Judge, Additional Judges

Chirag Bhanu Singh was today sworn in as a Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, while Bhupesh Sharma and Yogesh Jaswal took oath as Additional Judges of the High Court for a two-year term. Governor Kavinder Gupta administered the oath of office to the three judicial officers at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in the presence of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and other judges of the High Court.

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Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Pathania, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and other dignitaries attended the ceremony. Chief Secretary KK Pant conducted the proceedings and read out the warrants of appointment issued by the President of India.

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Singh, who studied law at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, enrolled with the High Court Bar Association, Shimla, in 1994. He practised civil, criminal, constitutional and service matters before joining the judicial service as an Additional District and Sessions Judge in 2007.

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During his judicial career, Singh served as a judge of the HP Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Court and as District and Sessions Judge, Chamba. He also served as Legal Remembrancer-cum-Principal Secretary (Law) to the state government, Principal Secretary (Lokayukta) and Human Rights Commission. He has twice served as Registrar of the Supreme Court of India.

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Governor Kavinder Gupta administers the oath to Bhupesh Sharma as Additional Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court at Lok Bhawan in Shimla on Sunday.

Sharma, a law graduate from Himachal Pradesh University, joined the judicial service in July 1996 and was promoted as Additional District and Sessions Judge in March 2012. He served at the Fast Track Court, Hamirpur, before being posted as Special Judge, CBI, Shimla, in April 2014. In October 2024, he took charge as Registrar General of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, a position he held until his elevation.

Governor Kavinder Gupta administers the oath to Yogesh Jaswal as Additional Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court at Lok Bhawan in Shimla on Sunday.

Jaswal completed his LLB from Himachal Pradesh University in 1991 and practised civil, criminal and revenue matters at Shimla before joining the judicial service in July 1996. He served as District and Sessions Judge, Sirmaur, at Nahan, from April 2025 before being elevated as an Additional Judge.