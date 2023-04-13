Himachal Governor asks experts to encourage natural farming

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 12

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today asked scientists to come out of their institutes and make farmers aware about natural farming and assist them adopt this method during his visit to the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Center (RHR&TC), Mashobra.

The Governor evinced keen interest in the display orchard at the centre, which has been developed as a model of natural farming. While interacting with farmers and scientists on the issue of ‘Natural Farming-Safe Option’ at the centre, the Governor said the farmers adopting natural farming were not only increasing their income but were also helping in raising the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state.

“Apple economy of the state is about worth Rs 5,000 crore. If anyone is working to make the state a developed state of the country, then it is our farmers and fruit growers”, said Shukla.