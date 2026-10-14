DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Governor bats for mother tongue, urges universities to revive ancient scripts

Himachal Governor bats for mother tongue, urges universities to revive ancient scripts

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:02 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Governor Kavinder Gupta and others during a book release at Lok Bhavan in Shimla on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday emphasised the need to take pride in one’s mother tongue and local dialects while remaining open to learning and understanding other Indian languages.

He also called upon universities to undertake research initiatives for the revival and preservation of ancient Indian scripts. The Governor was speaking at Lok Bhavan during the release of ‘Akshar Se Atmabodh Tak: Tribhasha Sutra’, a book authored by Himachal Pradesh Central University Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal, Inder Singh Thakur, Suman Sharma and Ashok Sharma.

Advertisement

Congratulating the authors and everyone associated with the book, the Governor said the language of a nation reflected its soul, its culture and its collective consciousness. The book, he added, was not merely an academic discussion on language and education, but a meaningful initiative towards understanding India’s roots, preserving its heritage and shaping its future.

Advertisement

The Governor said India’s linguistic and cultural diversity was among its greatest strengths. Indian languages were not merely means of communication but also repositories of literature, philosophy, history, traditional knowledge and human values, he added, saying each language carried a distinct worldview and a wealth of experiences.

Earlier, Bansal expressed his gratitude to the Governor.

Advertisement

He said the book conveyed the message that students should remain connected with the country in a manner that reflected its society and culture.

Emphasising the close relationship between language and culture, he said the book explored how individuals could remain connected with society and the nation and contribute collectively.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts