Himachal Governor bats for mother tongue, urges universities to revive ancient scripts

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday emphasised the need to take pride in one’s mother tongue and local dialects while remaining open to learning and understanding other Indian languages.

He also called upon universities to undertake research initiatives for the revival and preservation of ancient Indian scripts. The Governor was speaking at Lok Bhavan during the release of ‘Akshar Se Atmabodh Tak: Tribhasha Sutra’, a book authored by Himachal Pradesh Central University Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal, Inder Singh Thakur, Suman Sharma and Ashok Sharma.

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Congratulating the authors and everyone associated with the book, the Governor said the language of a nation reflected its soul, its culture and its collective consciousness. The book, he added, was not merely an academic discussion on language and education, but a meaningful initiative towards understanding India’s roots, preserving its heritage and shaping its future.

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The Governor said India’s linguistic and cultural diversity was among its greatest strengths. Indian languages were not merely means of communication but also repositories of literature, philosophy, history, traditional knowledge and human values, he added, saying each language carried a distinct worldview and a wealth of experiences.

Earlier, Bansal expressed his gratitude to the Governor.

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He said the book conveyed the message that students should remain connected with the country in a manner that reflected its society and culture.

Emphasising the close relationship between language and culture, he said the book explored how individuals could remain connected with society and the nation and contribute collectively.