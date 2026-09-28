Himachal Governor calls for collective efforts to tackle drug menace

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday called for a collective and sustained effort to combat drug abuse, stressing that the fight must involve families, educational institutions, society, voluntary organisations and, most importantly, young people.

Addressing the 25th edition of the annual programme ‘Manthan’, organised by the Rotary Club Shimla Midtown, the Governor highlighted the devastating impact of drug abuse on individuals, families and society.

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Referring to the Centre’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, he called for concerted efforts to transform the vision of a Nasha Mukt Himachal into a people’s movement. “Saying no to drugs is not only about protecting your own life; it is also about safeguarding the future of your family and society,” he said.

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Urging students to support friends facing difficulties rather than ridicule them, Gupta stressed the need to help them access appropriate guidance and support.