Himachal Governor calls for preserving cultural heritage with science & tech, innovation

The Governor, while addressing the annual function ‘Virasat-2026’ of Dalhousie Hilltop School, said that heritage was not only what people inherited from previous generations but also what they left behind through their thoughts, conduct and actions.

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He said that education should extend beyond academic achievements to develop critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving abilities and social responsibility among students. He referred to the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and said that it provided a framework for transforming education by promoting innovation, skill development and the holistic growth of students.

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Gupta said that India was moving towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 could be realised when young people are knowledgeable, innovative, self-reliant, disciplined and committed to the nation," he added.

The Governor said that artificial intelligence, robotics, STEM education and digital learning platforms were creating new opportunities for students, including those living in geographically challenging regions such as Himachal Pradesh. However, he cautioned that technological advancements must be accompanied by wisdom, ethical conduct and human values.

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He urged students to become responsible custodians of the Himalayan environment and called for the protection of water resources, forests and land, besides adopting sustainable lifestyles. He added that young people must remain rooted in Indian culture while acquiring modern skills and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to the country's development.

The Governor congratulated the school management, teachers, students and parents on the institution's 100 per cent results in the CBSE Class X board examinations. He also felicitated Akshit Kumar, a Jammu and Kashmir resident, for securing 98.8 per cent marks in Class XII and topping Chamba district. Ali Akbar, a resident of Ladakh, was also felicitated for his outstanding performance.

Gupta recalled the contribution of school founder IM Dhawan and appreciated the efforts of Managing Director Sudhir Dhawan and Chairperson Poonam Rai Dhawan in promoting education and nurturing young talent.

During the function, Poonam Rai Dhawan presented the annual report, outlining the school's history and academic and co-curricular achievements. Students presented cultural performances showcasing their talent and creativity.

The Governor urged the students to dream big and work with dedication, saying success should not be measured merely by marks or positions but also by character, conduct and contribution to society.

Former minister Asha Kumari, senior officers of the Army and the Air Force, SDM Anil Bhardwaj, DSP Mayank Sharma and other dignitaries attended the function.