DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Governor calls for preserving cultural heritage with science & tech, innovation

Himachal Governor calls for preserving cultural heritage with science & tech, innovation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:13 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Governor Kavinder Gupta being felicitated by the management of Hilltop Public School, Dalhousie, during the school’s annual function.
Advertisement
Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday called upon students to preserve India's cultural heritage and traditional values while embracing modern knowledge, science and technology to prepare for future challenges.

The Governor, while addressing the annual function ‘Virasat-2026’ of Dalhousie Hilltop School, said that heritage was not only what people inherited from previous generations but also what they left behind through their thoughts, conduct and actions.

Advertisement

He said that education should extend beyond academic achievements to develop critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving abilities and social responsibility among students. He referred to the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and said that it provided a framework for transforming education by promoting innovation, skill development and the holistic growth of students.

Advertisement

Gupta said that India was moving towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 could be realised when young people are knowledgeable, innovative, self-reliant, disciplined and committed to the nation," he added.

The Governor said that artificial intelligence, robotics, STEM education and digital learning platforms were creating new opportunities for students, including those living in geographically challenging regions such as Himachal Pradesh. However, he cautioned that technological advancements must be accompanied by wisdom, ethical conduct and human values.

Advertisement

He urged students to become responsible custodians of the Himalayan environment and called for the protection of water resources, forests and land, besides adopting sustainable lifestyles. He added that young people must remain rooted in Indian culture while acquiring modern skills and knowledge to contribute meaningfully to the country's development.

The Governor congratulated the school management, teachers, students and parents on the institution's 100 per cent results in the CBSE Class X board examinations. He also felicitated Akshit Kumar, a Jammu and Kashmir resident, for securing 98.8 per cent marks in Class XII and topping Chamba district. Ali Akbar, a resident of Ladakh, was also felicitated for his outstanding performance.

Gupta recalled the contribution of school founder IM Dhawan and appreciated the efforts of Managing Director Sudhir Dhawan and Chairperson Poonam Rai Dhawan in promoting education and nurturing young talent.

During the function, Poonam Rai Dhawan presented the annual report, outlining the school's history and academic and co-curricular achievements. Students presented cultural performances showcasing their talent and creativity.

The Governor urged the students to dream big and work with dedication, saying success should not be measured merely by marks or positions but also by character, conduct and contribution to society.

Former minister Asha Kumari, senior officers of the Army and the Air Force, SDM Anil Bhardwaj, DSP Mayank Sharma and other dignitaries attended the function.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts