Himachal Governor celebrates Diwali with Sarvodaya Bal Ashram children

Governor Kavinder Gupta celebrated Diwali with the children of the Sarvodaya Bal Ashram, Shimla, at the Lok Bhawan on Friday, sharing moments of joy, affection and togetherness with them. He extended greetings and best wishes to the children and wished them a bright, happy and prosperous future.

The Governor interacted with the children, enquired after their well-being and shared their festive enthusiasm. He also joined them in a traditional nati performance.

The Governor said, "Diwali is not only a festival of lights but also the celebration of hope, compassion, human values and the triumph of good over evil." He added that the true spirit of festivals was in spreading happiness, strengthening bonds and ensuring that everyone, particularly children from disadvantaged backgrounds, felt being loved, valued and included.

The Governor said, "Every child has the potential to achieve something extraordinary. What they need is love, encouragement, proper guidance and opportunities to fulfil their dreams. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every child grows with dignity, confidence and hope."

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He expressed happiness over celebrating Diwali with the ashram children and said that such interactions created lasting memories while fostering a sense of belonging and emotional bonding. He hoped that the festival of lights would illuminate their lives with knowledge, confidence, happiness and countless opportunities.