Himachal Governor celebrates Diwali with special kids at Dhalli

Governor Kavinder Gupta on Thursday visited the Institute for Children with Special Ability (Boys), Dhalli, in Shimla district, distributed sweets among the inmates and extended them Diwali greetings.

The Governor, while interacting with children, said that his affection and emotional bond with them had brought him to the institution to share the joy and happiness of Diwali festival. He added that Diwali symbolised the victory of light over darkness and conveyed the message of hope, happiness, compassion and togetherness. He emphasised that the true spirit of festivals was in sharing joy and ensuring that everyone feels included, valued and respected.

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The Governor expressed hope that every child at the institute would make the best use of the facilities and various programmes being provided to nurture their abilities, develop essential skills, become self-reliant and lead a life of dignity.

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The Governor also appreciated the dedication and commitment of teachers and staff members towards the care, education and overall development of the children.