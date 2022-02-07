Himachal Governor, CM condole Lata Mangeshkar’s death

Shimla, February 6
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have expressed sorrow on the demise of legendary playback singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last today.
The Governor said the contribution made by her in the field of music was incomparable and could never be forgotten.
The CM said it was an irreparable loss to the nation and her death had created an irrevocable vacuum. She would be remembered by generations to come. —
